Solid Chinese Data Point To Further Records For U.S. Stocks

Futures suggested the rally in U.S. stocks wasn’t about to stop soon, as data from China underscored optimism the global economy will continue to expand.

After the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended on Thursday at a record for the fourth time in 2020, U.S. stock futures were pointing to further gains.

European and Asian stocks also rose.

Data from China showed the slowest annual growth in three decades, but economists were encouraged by industrial production and retail sales figures.

“So overall a strong set of December numbers came out from China pointing to a gradual recovery in economic activity,” said Jim Reid, a Deutsche Bank strategist.

In the U.S., data on industrial production, job openings and consumer sentiment are on tap. In the U.K., retail sales disappointed, further raising the odds of an interest-rate cut at the Bank of England’s January 30 meeting.

Of stocks in the spotlight, Google owner Alphabet reached a $1 trillion valuation.

Retailer Gap said it is reversing a decision to spin off its Old Navy brand.

