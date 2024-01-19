Solid Brand Portfolio to Aid Procter & Gamble's (PG) Q2 Earnings

The Procter & Gamble Company PG is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 23, before the opening bell. The company is expected to have witnessed sales and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.71 per share, indicating a 7.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. For fiscal second-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $21.7 billion, suggesting a 4.3% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company recorded an earnings surprise of 7%. It has delivered a bottom-line beat of 3.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Procter & Gamble has been demonstrating its dominance in theglobal marketby strategically leveraging its brand strength to drive organic sales growth. As a manufacturer of products catering to the daily needs of consumers worldwide, P&G's success in the preceding quarters can be attributed to its robust brand portfolio and effective business strategies. The persistence of these trends is expected to get reflected in the company’s organic sales for the fiscal second quarter.



We expect organic sales to increase 6% in the to-be-reported quarter. Organic sales are expected to increase 5% each for the Beauty, and the Baby, Feminine & Family Care; 8% each for Grooming and Health Care; and 6% for the Fabric & Home Care segment.



P&G has been diligently pursuing cost-saving and productivity measures to drive margins and reinforce its competitive advantage. The company's commitment to enhancing productivity, while mitigating macro cost headwinds has been integral to maintaining a balanced top and bottom-line growth. Its focus on productivity and cost-saving plans are likely to have boosted margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



We expect P&G's core gross margin for the fiscal second quarter to have been influenced by significant productivity savings. Our model predicts a core gross margin expansion of 190 bps for the to-be-reported quarter.



However, currency headwinds are likely to have hurt the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Rising input costs are expected to have partly weighed on the fiscal second-quarter performance. Additionally, Procter & Gamble has been witnessing elevated SG&A expenses due to higher supply-chain costs, rising inflation and elevated transportation expenses.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management expected ongoing supply-chain issues, higher transportation costs, geopolitical challenges, currency headwinds and rising inflation to continue to impact consumer confidence throughout fiscal 2024. The persistence of these headwinds is likely to get reflected in the company’s bottom-line results to some extent.



Our estimate indicates a 1.5% impact from currency headwinds in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Meanwhile, our estimate for core SG&A expenses of $5.4 billion indicates a year-over-year rise of 6.9%. As a percentage of sales, core SG&A expenses are estimated to reflect a 50-bps expansion from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Consequently, our model suggests a 140-bps operating margin expansion to 24.4% for the fiscal second quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Procter & Gamble this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Procter & Gamble has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.48%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Colgate-Palmolive CL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank #2. CL is anticipated to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.9 billion, indicating an increase of 5.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate’s bottom line has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 85 cents per share. The consensus estimate for earnings suggests a rise of 10.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. CL has delivered an earnings beat of 3.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Clorox CLX currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.24% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.78 billion, which suggests an increase of 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.07 in the past 30 days, suggesting a 9.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CLX has delivered an earnings beat of 115.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Mondelez International MDLZ has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.2 billion, which suggests growth of 6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mondelez’s quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny in the past 30 days to 77 cents per share. The consensus estimate for earnings suggests an improvement of 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. MDLZ has delivered an earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



