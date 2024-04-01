Solid Biosciences: FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation For SGT-003

(RTTNews) - Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) announced the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for SGT-003, the company's next-generation Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy candidate. The planned Phase 1/2 trial, INSPIRE Duchenne, is a first-in-human, open-label, multicenter trial to determine the safety and tolerability of SGT-003 in pediatric patients.

Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer at Solid Biosciences, said: "With site activation scheduled in April, and patient screening beginning shortly thereafter, we anticipate dosing patients in Q2 of this year."

Shares of Solid Biosciences are up 4% in pre-market trade on Monday.

