Solid Biosciences To Reduce Work Force By One Third - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) said that it will reduce its work force by about one third, as part of the organizational changes.

Chief Operating Officer Alvaro Amorrortu and Chief Medical Officer Jorge Quiroz will step down from the company but will continue as advisors to the company.

In November 2019, the company saidthat the SGT-001 IGNITE DMD trial was placed on clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Going forward, the company will focus on conducting its analyses of SGT-001 to determine how to address the clinical hold and resume dosing. SGT-001 was a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

