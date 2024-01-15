Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Rises 271% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB have skyrocketed 270.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s increase of 7.5%.

In November 2023, the FDA cleared the company’s investigational new drug (IND) application to begin clinical studies on its novel gene therapy candidate, SGT-003, for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is a progressive and degenerative disorder that leads to weakness and wasting of the body’s muscles. The candidate is being developed using SLDB’s proprietary and rationally designed capsid (AAV-SLB101).

The IND clearance was based on encouraging data from a pre-clinical study of SGT-003. In the pre-clinical study, SGT-003 demonstrated increased biodistribution to cardiac and skeletal muscle, including the diaphragm, compared with AAV9 in nonhuman primates. This could have been one of the factors driving the stock’s rise in the said time frame.

Following the IND clearance by the regulatory body, Solid Biosciences is planning to begin the phase I/II SGT-003-101 study, which will evaluate the safety and tolerability of SGT-003 in pediatric patients with DMD at a dose of 1E14vg/kg.

SGT-003 will be administered as a one-time intravenous infusion to patients in two cohorts with a minimum of three patients each, with the potential for cohort expansion. Cohort 1 will study patients aged between four and six years of age with DMD. Long-term safety and efficacy will be evaluated for a total of five years following treatment.

In December 2023, the FDA granted a Fast Track designation to SGT-003 for the treatment of DMD.

Progress with the ongoing studies and successful development of SGT-003 should continue the upward momentum for Solid Biosciences in 2024.

However, upon potential approval, SGT-003 is likely to face competition from Sarepta’s SRPT Elevidys, a newly approved gene therapy for treating ambulatory pediatric patients aged between four and five years with DMD.

SRPT is currently seeking to expand the treatment label for Elevidys to treat all DMD patients, irrespective of age and ambulation status.

Sarepta has developed Elevidys in collaboration with Roche.

