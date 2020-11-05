Solid Biosciences (SLDB) Reports Wider-Than Expected Q3 Loss

Solid Biosciences Inc. SLDB, is engaged in advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne). The company’s lead pipeline candidate is SGT-001, which is being evaluated for the treatment of Duchenne. SGT-001 is a gene transfer candidate under investigation for its ability to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles and improve the course of the disease.

Solid Biosciences’ surprise record has been mixed so far as its bottom line beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and lagged the same on the other two occasions, the average miss being 2.54%. In the last reported quarter, Solid Biosciences witnessed a positive earnings surprise of 2.50%.

Currently, Solid Biosciences has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We have highlighted some of the key stats from this just-revealed announcement below:

Earnings: Solid Biosciencesreported a loss of 44 cents per share in the third quarter of 2020, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 32 cents.

Key Stats: In October 2020, Solid Biosciencesand Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical entered into a strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne.The aim of the collaboration is to expand the pipeline of potential gene therapies for patients living with Duchenne. Ultragenyx made a $40 million investment in Solid Solid Biosciencesat a 33% premium.

Share Price Impact: Shares were up 1.9% in pre-market trading.

