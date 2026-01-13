BioTech
SLDB

Solid Biosciences Secures FDA Orphan Drug Nod For SGT-212 In Friedreich's Ataxia

January 13, 2026 — 12:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), a neuromuscular and cardiac disease medicine developer, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation to SGT-212 for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia or FA.

In addition, solid Biosciences has also reported completion of the first participant dosage in FALCON, a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating SGT-212 for the treatment of FA. And the initial data is expected in the second half of 2026, subject to participant enrollment.

SGT-212 is the firm's recombinant AAV-based gene replacement therapy that uses a dual-route administration to target key neurologic, cardiac, and systemic manifestations of FA that drive morbidity and mortality.

Notably, SGT-212 for Friedreich's Ataxia has already received the Fast Track Designation milestone on January 21, 2025, and the FDA's Rare Paediatric Disease Designation on December 1, 2025.

SGT-212 is given to patients using two coordinated delivery methods, including the first intradentate nuclei (IDN) infusion, where SGT-212 is delivered directly into a specific area of the brain called the cerebellar dentate nuclei. After this, SGT-212 is administered via an intravenous (IV) infusion into the bloodstream.

FALCON is a first-in-human, open-label, multi-centre Phase 1b clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SGT-212 in participants aged 18-40 with FA and cardiac hypertrophy.

Friedreich's ataxia or FA, which affects approximately 5,000 people in the United States and 15,000 in Europe, is caused by a genetic mutation in the FXN gene that reduces frataxin levels, a protein essential for normal mitochondrial function. FA currently has no cure; only disease-modifying treatment options are available.

Solid Biosciences's other gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases include SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic neuromuscular and cardiac diseases.

SLDB closed Monday's trade at $5.24, down 0.95%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLDB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.