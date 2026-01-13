Solid Biosciences Secures FDA Orphan Drug Nod For SGT-212 In Friedreich's Ataxia

(RTTNews) - Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), a neuromuscular and cardiac disease medicine developer, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation to SGT-212 for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia or FA.

In addition, solid Biosciences has also reported completion of the first participant dosage in FALCON, a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating SGT-212 for the treatment of FA. And the initial data is expected in the second half of 2026, subject to participant enrollment.

SGT-212 is the firm's recombinant AAV-based gene replacement therapy that uses a dual-route administration to target key neurologic, cardiac, and systemic manifestations of FA that drive morbidity and mortality.

Notably, SGT-212 for Friedreich's Ataxia has already received the Fast Track Designation milestone on January 21, 2025, and the FDA's Rare Paediatric Disease Designation on December 1, 2025.

SGT-212 is given to patients using two coordinated delivery methods, including the first intradentate nuclei (IDN) infusion, where SGT-212 is delivered directly into a specific area of the brain called the cerebellar dentate nuclei. After this, SGT-212 is administered via an intravenous (IV) infusion into the bloodstream.

FALCON is a first-in-human, open-label, multi-centre Phase 1b clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of SGT-212 in participants aged 18-40 with FA and cardiac hypertrophy.

Friedreich's ataxia or FA, which affects approximately 5,000 people in the United States and 15,000 in Europe, is caused by a genetic mutation in the FXN gene that reduces frataxin levels, a protein essential for normal mitochondrial function. FA currently has no cure; only disease-modifying treatment options are available.

Solid Biosciences's other gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases include SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic neuromuscular and cardiac diseases.

SLDB closed Monday's trade at $5.24, down 0.95%.

