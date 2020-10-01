Solid Biosciences say FDA lifts halt on gene therapy trial

Adds background, details on trial resumption

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the clinical halt placed on a trial of its experimental gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder.

The company said it expects to restart the trial of the drug, SGT-001, in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the first quarter of 2021.

The study was halted in November for a second time in less than two years after a seven-year-old-boy experienced serious complications, such as a decrease in red blood cell count and acute kidney injury.

The U.S. health agency in July requested updated safety and efficacy data for all patients dosed in the trial, and provided direction on total viral load to be administered per patient.

DMD is a progressive disorder that mainly affects men. It begins to cause symptoms at an early age, first by hampering the ability to walk and later by causing breathing difficulties and heart problems.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.