Solid Biosciences reports inducement grant under Nasdaq listing rule

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) announced a grant of 9,741 restricted stock units to one newly hired employee. The RSUs vest in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of the grant date until the fourth anniversary of the grant date. Vesting of the equity awards is subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date. This grant was made pursuant to the Company’s 2024 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and was made as an inducement material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

