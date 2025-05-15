Solid Biosciences Provides Business Update and Financial Results for Q1 2025, Advances Gene Therapy Programs for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Friedreich's Ataxia, and CPVT

Solid Biosciences provides updates on clinical trials, FDA interactions, and financial results for its gene therapy programs.

Solid Biosciences Inc. announced recent progress in its clinical trials and financial performance for Q1 2025. The Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial for SGT-003, a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, is ongoing with participant dosing, and the company anticipates discussing potential accelerated approval pathways with the FDA in late 2025. Additionally, SGT-212 for Friedreich's Ataxia is expected to begin dosing its first participant in the second half of 2025, while the IND for SGT-501 targeting catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia is on track for submission in the first half of 2025. Solid reported a cash position of $306.9 million as of March 31, 2025, enabling operational support into the first half of 2027. The outcomes from initial dosing in the INSPIRE trial showed promising safety and tolerability, which will be discussed at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy meeting.

Participant dosing for the SGT-003 in the Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial is ongoing, indicating progress in clinical development for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Positive initial data from the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial shows robust microdystrophin expression and improvements in biomarkers, suggesting potential efficacy of SGT-003.

Company has a strong cash position of $306.9 million, providing a financial runway into the first half of 2027 to support ongoing and future projects.

Plans to engage with the FDA regarding accelerated pathways for SGT-003 later in 2025, which could expedite the development process for a critical treatment.

Despite reporting positive initial data from the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial, the company has not yet established the efficacy of SGT-003, as further results and data are required before concluding its effectiveness.

The increase in R&D expenses from $18.9 million to $30.9 million may raise concerns about the sustainability of the company's spending in relation to its financial health.

The net loss of $39.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $24.3 million for the same quarter in 2024, highlights an increasing financial burden that could impact investor confidence.

Participant dosing is ongoing in the Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial with positive initial results.

Solid is on track to meet with the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Dosing of the first participant for SGT-212 is expected in the second half of 2025.

The IND for SGT-501 is on track for submission in the first half of 2025.

The company reported $306.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025.

ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE purchased 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $20,150,000

CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $4,030,000

ALEXANDER CUMBO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,479 shares for an estimated $107,241

DAVID T HOWTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,633 shares for an estimated $50,417

JESSIE HANRAHAN (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,689 shares for an estimated $38,015

KEVIN TAN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,237 shares for an estimated $28,378

PAUL HERZICH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,465 shares for an estimated $26,195

GABRIEL BROOKS (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,256 shares for an estimated $12,893

ILAN GANOT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,911 shares for an estimated $11,774

CLARE KAHN purchased 1,860 shares for an estimated $9,924

Company ended first quarter 2025 with $306.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, investments and available-for-sale securities; Solid has anticipated cash runway into the first half of 2027 -







CHARLESTOWN, Mass., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) (the “Company” or “Solid”), a life sciences company developing precision, next generation, genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a business update.





Bo Cumbo, President and CEO of Solid, commented: “The positive initial three patient, 90-day data in the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial of SGT-003, our next-generation, investigational gene therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy, were a milestone in the development of a meaningful treatment candidate for this terrible disease. With the initial data demonstrating robust microdystrophin expression and improvements across biomarkers of muscle integrity and, excitingly, encouraging biomarkers of cardiac and liver health, we continue to dose participants as we prepare to engage with the FDA later this year on the potential for accelerated pathways.





“To our patient communities, we know that safety is a critical factor in choosing any medical therapy. SGT-003, utilizing our proprietary, rationally designed capsid, AAV-SLB101, contains the lowest dose of any Duchenne gene therapy currently marketed or in clinical development, and to date, has demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile. We look forward to the 28



th



Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) where, on Saturday, we will provide an interim safety update from the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial during our late-breaking oral presentation.





“As an organization, we are intensely focused on driving innovation and advancing the C> field with the aspiration to make gene therapies safer, more effective, and truly accessible. These efforts originate with our differentiated and thoughtfully designed neuromuscular and cardiac therapeutic pipeline and expand to the development and broad out-licensing of next-generation delivery technologies, beginning with AAV-SLB101. We look forward to executing across these objectives over the coming quarters to drive meaningful value for all of our stakeholders,” Mr. Cumbo concluded.







Company Updates









Neuromuscular Pipeline









SGT-003 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (Duchenne)









As announced on



February 18, 2025



, the Company reported positive initial clinical data from the first three participants dosed in the Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial.





SGT-003 has been well tolerated in all participants dosed to date, with no treatment emergent serious adverse events (SAEs) or AEs of acute liver injury observed.







The INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial continues dosing participants across multiple cohorts, and the Company expects to dose approximately 20 total participants by year-end.



The INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial now has eight active sites in the U.S., Canada and Italy, with additional sites expected to be activated by year-end.



The Company plans to meet with the FDA later this year to share safety and efficacy results from additional treated participants in the INSPIRE DUCHENNE study and to discuss accelerated regulatory pathways. The Company expects the meeting to occur in the fourth quarter of 2025.













SGT-212 for Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA)









As announced on



January 7, 2025



, the FDA has cleared the IND for SGT-212 for the treatment of FA. SGT-212 is the first gene therapy candidate for FA to utilize a dual route of administration that was designed to promote restoration of therapeutic levels of the frataxin protein to address neurologic, cardiac and systemic clinical manifestations of FA.



The Company expects to initiate a first-in-human, open-label, Phase 1b clinical trial of SGT-212 in the second half of 2025. The trial is expected to enroll non-ambulatory and ambulatory adult participants living with FA across up to three cohorts and is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of systemic and bilateral IDN administration of SGT-212.









Cardiac Pipeline









SGT-501 for Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia (CPVT)









IND-enabling Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) toxicology studies of SGT-501 in non-human primates were completed in the first quarter of 2025.



The Company anticipates submitting an IND for SGT-501 for the treatment of CPVT in 1H 2025.









Platform Technologies – Capsids & Other









Capsids & Promoters









The Company is building multiple cardiac and neuromuscular next-generation capsid and promoter libraries with final capsid selection from the first cardiac capsid library anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.



AAV-SLB101 is the Company’s proprietary capsid used in SGT-003, which in the initial three participants dosed in the INSPIRE DUCHENNE study demonstrated rapid and robust levels of vector transduction, microdystrophin expression, and reduced liver targeting.



Solid currently has partnership agreements with 19 academic labs, institutions and corporations for the use of AAV-SLB101, with additional partnerships expected to be executed over the coming quarters.













First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights











Cash Position:



Solid had $306.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities as of March 31, 2025, compared to $148.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities as of March 31, 2025, will enable it to fund its operational runway into the first half of 2027.



Solid had $306.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities as of March 31, 2025, compared to $148.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities as of March 31, 2025, will enable it to fund its operational runway into the first half of 2027.





Research and Development (R&D) Expenses:



R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $30.9 million, compared to $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase of $12.0 million was primarily due to a $7.4 million increase in costs for SGT-003 primarily related to manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical costs, a $1.9 million increase in personnel-related expenses, a $1.3 million increase in other development program expenses primarily due to manufacturing costs, a $0.8 million increase in costs for SGT-212 primarily related to regulatory and clinical costs, and a $0.7 million increase in costs for SGT-501 primarily related to research, regulatory, and clinical costs.



R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $30.9 million, compared to $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase of $12.0 million was primarily due to a $7.4 million increase in costs for SGT-003 primarily related to manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical costs, a $1.9 million increase in personnel-related expenses, a $1.3 million increase in other development program expenses primarily due to manufacturing costs, a $0.8 million increase in costs for SGT-212 primarily related to regulatory and clinical costs, and a $0.7 million increase in costs for SGT-501 primarily related to research, regulatory, and clinical costs.





General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses:



G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $9.1 million, compared to $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase of $1.1 million was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in personnel-related costs, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in other G&A expenses.



G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $9.1 million, compared to $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase of $1.1 million was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in personnel-related costs, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in other G&A expenses.





Net Loss:



Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $39.3 million, compared to $24.3 million for the first quarter of 2024.









About Solid Biosciences







Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit



www.solidbio.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future expectations, plans and prospects for the company; the ability to successfully achieve and execute on the company’s goals, priorities and key clinical milestones; the company’s SGT-003 and SGT-212 programs, including expectations for additional CTA filings, site activations, planned enrollment, planned regulatory interactions and the potential accelerated approval pathway for SGT-003; the company’s expectations for submission of INDs; the cash runway of the company and the sufficiency of the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities to fund its operations; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “working” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the company’s ability to advance SGT-003, SGT-212, SGT-501, SGT-601 and other preclinical programs, capsid libraries and other enabling technologies on the timelines expected or at all; obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of the company’s product candidates; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; replicate preliminary or interim data from early-stage clinicals trials in the final data of such trials; compete successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop Duchenne, FA, CPVT and other neuromuscular and cardiac treatments and gene therapies; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of SGT-003, SGT-212, SGT-501, SGT-601 and other candidates, achieve its other business objectives and continue as a going concern. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.







Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:







Nicole Anderson





Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





Solid Biosciences Inc.







investors@solidbio.com









Media Contact:







Glenn Silver





FINN Partners







glenn.silver@finnpartners.com





















SOLID BIOSCIENCES INC.













SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31,













December 31,













(in thousands, except share data)









2025













2024











Cash and cash equivalents





$





210,629









$





80,235









Available-for-sale securities









96,289













68,685









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









6,491













8,382









Operating lease, right-of-use assets









23,720













24,295









Property and equipment, net









4,483













4,747









Other non-current assets









319













366









Restricted cash









1,973













1,952











Total Assets







$





343,904









$





188,662









Accounts payable





$





6,439









$





4,237









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









14,576













19,852









Operating lease liabilities









1,868













1,787









Finance lease liabilities









1,096













1,231









Derivative liabilities









4,800













3,150









Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion









20,662













21,159









Total stockholders’ equity









294,463













137,246











Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity







$





343,904









$





188,662





























Common stock outstanding









77,492,959













40,468,141























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS









Three Months Ended









March 31,













(in thousands, except per share data)









2025













2024











Operating expenses:





















Research and development





$





30,914













$





18,873













General and administrative









9,138

















7,989













Total operating expenses









40,052

















26,862













Loss from operations









(40,052





)













(26,862





)









Other income, net:





















Interest income









2,300

















2,651













Interest expense









(68





)













(95





)









Change in fair value of derivative liabilities









(1,650





)













—













Other income, net









188

















3













Total other income, net









770

















2,559













Net loss





$





(39,282





)









$





(24,303





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.59





)









$





(0.64





)









Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted









66,341,305

















38,155,373





















