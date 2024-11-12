Solid Biosciences price target lowered to $12 from $15 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama lowered the firm’s price target on Solid Biosciences (SLDB) to $12 from $15 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated models in the Smid-cap biotechnology space.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SLDB:
- Solid Biosciences to participates in a conference call hosted by JPMorgan
- Solid Biosciences reports Q3 EPS (79c), consensus (67c)
- Solid Biosciences reports inducement grant under Nasdaq listing rule
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.