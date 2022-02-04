Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) investors are sitting on a loss of 86% if they invested a year ago

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 86% in that time. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 84% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 52% in the last three months. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Solid Biosciences made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:SLDB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Solid Biosciences shares, which cost holders 86%, while the market was up about 5.7%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 23% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Solid Biosciences better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Solid Biosciences you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

We will like Solid Biosciences better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.