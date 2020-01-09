US Markets

Solid Biosciences medicines chief to step down, to cut workforce by one third

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published

Solid Biosciences Inc said on Thursday its head of medicines would step down and that it would layoff one third of its workforce as the drug developer works to bring an end to the clinical halt on a trial of its experimental gene therapy.

Adds details on executive departures, background

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O said on Thursday its head of medicines would step down and that it would layoff one third of its workforce as the drug developer works to bring an end to the clinical halt on a trial of its experimental gene therapy.

The company intends to curtail development of all its other clinical programs and focus on its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle wasting disorder.

The trial was halted in November for a second time in less than two years after a seven-year-old-boy experienced serious complications.

Chief Medical Officer Jorge Quiroz will exit along with Chief Operating Officer Alvaro Amorrortu, the company said.

Solid had 111 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2018.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular