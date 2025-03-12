Solid Biosciences Inc. to Present Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE Trial Data on SGT-003 Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at 2025 MDA Conference

Solid Biosciences will present Phase 1/2 trial data for SGT-003 gene therapy targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy at MDA Conference.

Quiver AI Summary

Solid Biosciences Inc. will present data from its Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial for SGT-003, a gene therapy aimed at treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy, at the 2025 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Conference in Dallas from March 16-19, 2025. The oral presentation, featuring Dr. Kevin Flanigan, will discuss the initial experiences from the trial scheduled for March 19. Duchenne is a severe genetic condition primarily affecting boys, leading to muscle degeneration. SGT-003 utilizes a specialized microdystrophin and a next-generation capsid designed for improved muscle targeting while reducing liver effects. This open-label trial aims to assess safety and efficacy in pediatric patients diagnosed with Duchenne. Solid Biosciences is focused on developing gene therapies for rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, aiming to positively impact patients' lives.

Potential Positives

Solid Biosciences will present Phase 1/2 trial data for SGT-003 at a prominent scientific conference, highlighting its commitment to advancing research in neuromuscular diseases.

SGT-003 is positioned as a potential best-in-class gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, indicating its innovative design and therapeutic potential.

The multinational scope of the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial reflects Solid Biosciences' global collaboration efforts in addressing rare diseases.

The company emphasizes its mission to improve the lives of patients affected by devastating genetic diseases, showcasing its patient-focused approach and dedication to meaningful advancements in treatment.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties, suggesting a lack of guaranteed success for the SGT-003 clinical program and the need for substantial additional capital, which may create investor concern.

The company acknowledges potential competition with other firms seeking to develop similar treatments, raising concerns about its market position and the viability of its product candidates.

There is an emphasis on the responsibility to manage expenses and raise capital, which may indicate potential financial instability or pressure as it seeks to advance its clinical trials.

FAQ

What is the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial about?

The INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial is a Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

When and where will the SGT-003 data presentation occur?

The data presentation will take place on March 19, 2025, at the MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in Dallas, TX.

What is SGT-003?

SGT-003 is an investigational gene therapy designed to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy using a differentiated microdystrophin construct.

Who is affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy?

Duchenne primarily affects boys, with symptoms typically appearing between ages three and five, impacting one in 3,500 to 5,000 live male births.

What is Solid Biosciences' mission?

Solid Biosciences aims to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases through precision genetic medicine and advancing gene therapy technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SLDB Insider Trading Activity

$SLDB insiders have traded $SLDB stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC PERCEPTIVE purchased 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $20,150,000

CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC BAIN purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $4,030,000

ALEXANDER CUMBO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,479 shares for an estimated $107,241 .

. DAVID T HOWTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,633 shares for an estimated $50,417 .

. JESSIE HANRAHAN (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,689 shares for an estimated $38,015 .

. GABRIEL BROOKS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,179 shares for an estimated $31,893 .

. KEVIN TAN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,237 shares for an estimated $28,378 .

. PAUL HERZICH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,465 shares for an estimated $26,195 .

. ILAN GANOT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,911 shares for an estimated $11,774.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLDB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $SLDB stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHARLESTOWN, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing precision genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, will present data from the Phase 1/2 INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial evaluating SGT-003, a next-generation gene therapy product candidate intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), at the 2025 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference, taking place in Dallas, TX, March 16-19, 2025.







Oral Presentation









Title: Initial Experience from the INSPIRE DUCHENNE Phase I/II Study of SGT-003 Microdystrophin Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy







Location/Room: Coronado ABCD





Date/Time: March 19, 2025; 1:45 - 2:00pm CT





Presenter: Kevin Flanigan, MD, Advisor Consultant & Researcher, Nationwide Children’s Hospital







About Duchenne







Duchenne is a genetic muscle-wasting disease predominantly affecting boys, with symptoms usually appearing between three and five years of age. Duchenne is a progressive, irreversible, and ultimately fatal disease that affects approximately one in every 3,500 to 5,000 live male births and has an estimated prevalence of 5,000 to 15,000 cases in the United States alone.







About SGT-003







SGT-003 is an investigational gene therapy containing a differentiated microdystrophin construct and a proprietary, next-generation capsid, AAV-SLB101, which was rationally designed to target integrin receptors, and has shown enhanced cardiac and skeletal muscle transduction with decreased liver targeting in nonclinical studies. SGT-003’s microdystrophin construct uniquely includes the R16/17 domains, which localize nNOS to the muscle. Nonclinical studies have shown that nNOS can improve blood flow to the muscle thereby reducing muscle breakdown from ischemia and muscle fatigue. Together, these design features suggest that SGT-003 could be a potential best-in-class investigational gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne.







About INSPIRE DUCHENNE







INSPIRE DUCHENNE is a first-in-human, open-label, single-dose, multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of SGT-003 in pediatric participants with a genetically confirmed Duchenne diagnosis with a documented dystrophin gene mutation. INSPIRE DUCHENNE is a multinational trial designed to enroll participants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Italy.







About Solid Biosciences







Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid’s mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit



www.solidbio.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company; the ability to successfully achieve and execute on the Company’s goals, priorities and achieve key clinical milestones; the anticipated benefits of SGT-003; the Company’s SGT-003 clinical program, including planned enrollment and site activations in the INSPIRE DUCHENNE trial, planned regulatory interactions and the potential accelerated approval pathway; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “working” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to advance SGT-003, SGT-212, SGT-501, SGT-601, SGT-401 and other preclinical programs and capsid libraries on the timelines expected or at all; obtain and maintain necessary approvals and designations from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of the Company’s product candidates; replicate preliminary or interim data from early-stage clinicals trials in the final data of such trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; compete successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop Duchenne, Friedreich’s ataxia and other neuromuscular and cardiac treatments and gene therapies; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of SGT-003, SGT-212, SGT-501, SGT-601, SGT-401 and other candidates, achieve its other business objectives and continue as a going concern. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.







Solid Biosciences Investor Contact:







Nicole Anderson





Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





Solid Biosciences Inc.







investors@solidbio.com









Media Contact:







Glenn Silver





FINN Partners







glenn.silver@finnpartners.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.