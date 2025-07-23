Markets
Solid Biosciences Gets Fast Track Designation For Gene Therapy Candidate SGT-501

July 23, 2025 — 08:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Wednesday said it received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SGT-501, the company's gene therapy candidate for the treatment of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), a rare, inherited heart condition.

This designation provides the company with more frequent interactions with the FDA along with the eligibility for priority review.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 1b study of SGT-501 in the fourth quarter of this year.

