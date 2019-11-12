US Markets

Solid Biosciences gene therapy trial put on hold by FDA

Tamara Mathias Reuters
Solid Biosciences Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put on hold a trial testing its gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder.

Last month one of the six patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy dosed with the company's drug, SGT-001, experienced a serious side effect that was deemed related to the treatment, the company said.

