Solid Biosciences gene therapy trial put on hold by FDA

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put on hold a trial testing its gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder.

Last month one of the six patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy dosed with the company's drug, SGT-001, experienced a serious side effect that was deemed related to the treatment, the company said.

