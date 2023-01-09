Solid Biosciences Appoints Kevin Tan As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) announced Monday the appointment of Kevin Tan, a seasoned industry professional, as Chief Financial Officer.

Tan brings more than 20 years of financial experience to Solid, most recently as CFO at Selecta Biosciences. Prior to joining Selecta, Tan served as Treasurer at Sarepta Therapeutics.

Prior to his time at Sarepta, Tan had an extensive career in financial services, most recently as Senior Portfolio Manager at CPP Investments where he managed billions in capital across the public markets.

