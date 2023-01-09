Markets
SLDB

Solid Biosciences Appoints Kevin Tan As New CFO

January 09, 2023 — 08:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) announced Monday the appointment of Kevin Tan, a seasoned industry professional, as Chief Financial Officer.

Tan brings more than 20 years of financial experience to Solid, most recently as CFO at Selecta Biosciences. Prior to joining Selecta, Tan served as Treasurer at Sarepta Therapeutics.

Prior to his time at Sarepta, Tan had an extensive career in financial services, most recently as Senior Portfolio Manager at CPP Investments where he managed billions in capital across the public markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLDB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.