SolGold (SLGGF) Price Target Decreased by 23.30% to 0.72

The average one-year price target for SolGold (OTC:SLGGF) has been revised to 0.72 / share. This is an decrease of 23.30% from the prior estimate of 0.93 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.49 to a high of 1.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 257.56% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolGold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLGGF is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 10,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 10,500K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,800K shares, representing a decrease of 88.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLGGF by 57.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

