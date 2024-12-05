SolGold Passes Key Resolutions at Annual Meeting

SolGold (GB:SOLG) has released an update.

SolGold PLC announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at its Annual General Meeting, held in Brisbane, Australia. The meeting’s outcomes reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the approval of financial statements and auditors. SolGold continues to focus on the development of its copper and gold projects, aiming to deliver value to shareholders.

