SolGold (LSE:SOLG) Price Target Decreased by 9.48% to 53.55

The average one-year price target for SolGold (LSE:SOLG) has been revised to 53.55 / share. This is an decrease of 9.48% from the prior estimate of 59.16 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 270.33% from the latest reported closing price of 14.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolGold. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLG is 0.21%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.67% to 67,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 25,304K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,005K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLG by 32.32% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 10,650K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMQFX - Siit Emerging Markets Equity Fund - holds 6,775K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 4,994K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,829K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLG by 28.41% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,513K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,510K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLG by 17.15% over the last quarter.

