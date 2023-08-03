SolGold (LSE:SOLG) Price Target Decreased by 12.45% to 59.16

The average one-year price target for SolGold (LSE:SOLG) has been revised to 59.16 / share. This is an decrease of 12.45% from the prior estimate of 67.58 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 287.17% from the latest reported closing price of 15.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolGold. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLG is 0.20%, an increase of 200.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 97,822K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 25,304K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,005K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLG by 32.32% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 10,650K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 10,500K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,800K shares, representing a decrease of 88.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLG by 57.29% over the last quarter.

SMQFX - Siit Emerging Markets Equity Fund - holds 6,775K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 4,994K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,829K shares, representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLG by 28.41% over the last quarter.

