SolGold (LSE:SOLG) Price Target Decreased by 11.67% to 67.58

The average one-year price target for SolGold (LSE:SOLG) has been revised to 67.58 / share. This is an decrease of 11.67% from the prior estimate of 76.50 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 316.62% from the latest reported closing price of 16.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolGold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLG is 0.20%, an increase of 129.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.36% to 97,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 26,005K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,198K shares, representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLG by 20.74% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 20,000K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 10,650K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 10,500K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,800K shares, representing a decrease of 88.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLG by 57.29% over the last quarter.

SMQFX - Siit Emerging Markets Equity Fund - holds 6,775K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

