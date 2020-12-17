Solgold CEO handed shareholder rebuke at annual meeting

Adds background on Cornerstone

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Gold and copper miner Solgold Plc's SOLG.L chief executive Nick Mather was handed a strong rebuke on Thursday, with nearly half of votes cast against his reappointment to the miner's board at its annual shareholder meeting.

Solgold, backed by BHP BHP.AXBHPB.L and Newcrest NCM.AX, has sparred with two of its largest shareholders over funding for its mammoth Ecuador copper-gold project.

Nearly half, or 44.7%, of shares eligible to be cast at Thursday's annual meeting were voted against reappointing Mather to the board, a company filing showed.

The Ecuador-focused company agreed in May a financing package of up to $150 million and a $15 million bridge loan for its Alpala project with streaming company Franco-Nevada FNV.TO, defying Newcrest, which had urged it to raise funds via equity.

Solgold did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shareholder Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc CGP.V, which owns a 7.5% stake, called in July for a complete overhaul of the miner's board, a move Mather had called "unnecessarily destablising."

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Richard Pullin)

((Jeff.Lewis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 200 7236))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.