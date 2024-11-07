News & Insights

SolGold Announces 2024 AGM Plans for Investors

November 07, 2024 — 09:44 am EST

SolGold (GB:SOLG) has released an update.

SolGold PLC has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will take place on December 5 in Brisbane, Australia. The company, listed on both the London and Toronto stock exchanges, is committed to enhancing shareholder value through its focus on copper and gold exploration. Interested investors can access relevant documents on the SolGold website and SEDAR+.

