SolGold Adapts Voting Amid Canada Postal Strike

November 28, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

SolGold (GB:SOLG) has released an update.

SolGold PLC is urging its shareholders to vote online or via phone for the upcoming Annual General Meeting due to a postal strike in Canada. The company emphasizes the importance of timely voting to ensure all shareholder voices are heard before the proxy cut-off date. SolGold continues its commitment to transparency and delivering value to its shareholders.

