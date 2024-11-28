SolGold Adapts Voting Amid Canada Postal Strike

SolGold (GB:SOLG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SolGold PLC is urging its shareholders to vote online or via phone for the upcoming Annual General Meeting due to a postal strike in Canada. The company emphasizes the importance of timely voting to ensure all shareholder voices are heard before the proxy cut-off date. SolGold continues its commitment to transparency and delivering value to its shareholders.

For further insights into GB:SOLG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.