Soleus Capital Urges Theratechnologies Board To Accept Acquisition Offer From Future Pak

April 12, 2025 — 10:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Soleus Capital Management L.P., a healthcare-focused investment firm holding more than 10% of Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), has sent a letter urging the company's Board of Directors to act in the best interest of shareholders.

In the letter, Soleus highlighted its strong support for an acquisition proposal from Future Pak, LLC, which offers a price of at least $3.51 per share, a premium of 163% compared to Theratechnologies' closing stock price on April 10th.

The letter expressed concern that the company's leadership and Board have been unresponsive to potential acquisition opportunities and appear to have ignored or dismissed inquiries from interested parties. Soleus emphasized that these actions are inconsistent with their obligations to shareholders.

Soleus stated that, given the significant premium and all-cash nature of the Future Pak offer, significantly more value would accrue to shareholders by accepting the offer rather than continuing as a standalone company or in any potential alternative combination which prioritizes management job preservation over shareholder value.

