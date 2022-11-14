Soleus Capital Ups Stake in Theratechnologies (THTX)

Fintel reports that Soleus Capital Master Fund, L.P. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,675,909 shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX). This represents 10.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9,242,082 shares and 9.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.69% and an increase in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Theratechnologies is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. holds 7,822,412 shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,692,082 shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 13.93% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley holds 7,633,307 shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,423,777 shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 12.72% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management LLC holds 2,913,067 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners, LLC holds 743,423 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755,863 shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 10.19% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets Inc. holds 485,698 shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490,993 shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 12.96% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theratechnologies Inc, unchanged in the last quarter.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Theratechnologies Inc. is 0.1356%, an increase of 14.4018%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.65% to 21,599,713 shares.

