Soleus Capital Master Fund Now Owns 9.90% of Celcuity (CELC)

Fintel reports that Soleus Capital Master Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.29MM shares of Celcuity Inc (CELC). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 18, 2022 they reported 0.95MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 140.99% and an increase in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.75% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celcuity is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 119.75% from its latest reported closing price of $11.14.

The projected annual revenue for Celcuity is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celcuity. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 47.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELC is 0.14%, an increase of 69.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.37% to 6,727K shares. The put/call ratio of CELC is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

NEA Management Company holds 1,250K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company.

Commodore Capital holds 920K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Wealth Management holds 732K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 599.99% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 633K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 99.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 12,376.42% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 453K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares, representing a decrease of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Celcuity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity's 3rd generation diagnostic platform, CELsignia, analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient's cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. Celcuity is driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.