Soleus Capital Master Fund Now Owns 5.90% of Iradimed (IRMD)

Fintel reports that Soleus Capital Master Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.75MM shares of Iradimed Corp (IRMD). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 1, 2022 they reported 0.65MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.25% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.27% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iradimed is $50.49. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 43.27% from its latest reported closing price of $35.24.

The projected annual revenue for Iradimed is $62MM, an increase of 16.77%. The projected annual EPS is $1.29, an increase of 25.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iradimed. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRMD is 0.10%, a decrease of 13.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 6,225K shares. The put/call ratio of IRMD is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 782K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 726K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 685K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing an increase of 9.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 594K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 13.66% over the last quarter.

RK Capital Management holds 366K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BBH Trust - BBH Partner Fund - Small Cap Equity holds 250K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares, representing an increase of 48.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRMD by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Iradimed Background Information

Iradimed Background Information

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging ('MRI') compatible medical devices. It's the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous ('IV') infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. The Company is the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Its patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely-designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Its pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

