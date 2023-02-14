Soleus Capital Master Fund Now Owns 5.60% of Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

Fintel reports that Soleus Capital Master Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.36MM shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 13, 2022 they reported 6.63MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 305.05% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Organogenesis Holdings is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 305.05% from its latest reported closing price of $2.77.

The projected annual revenue for Organogenesis Holdings is $511MM, an increase of 10.15%. The projected annual EPS is $0.24, a decrease of 48.04%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organogenesis Holdings. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORGO is 0.04%, a decrease of 29.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 61,090K shares. The put/call ratio of ORGO is 3.45, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 6,489K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,286K shares, representing an increase of 18.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 29.01% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,198K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,435K shares, representing an increase of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 21.01% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,239K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,620K shares, representing an increase of 38.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,894K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 99.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,884K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs.

