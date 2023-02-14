Soleus Capital Master Fund Now Owns 4.90% of CVRx (CVRX)

Fintel reports that Soleus Capital Master Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.01MM shares of CVRx, Inc. (CVRX). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 29, 2022 they reported 1.04MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.39% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for CVRx is $20.27. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 17.39% from its latest reported closing price of $17.27.

The projected annual revenue for CVRx is $39MM, an increase of 72.50%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVRx. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 43.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVRX is 0.48%, an increase of 129.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 10,919K shares. The put/call ratio of CVRX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 3,496K shares representing 16.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,371K shares representing 11.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 121.40% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,059K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 615K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 422K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing a decrease of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVRX by 30.58% over the last quarter.

CVRx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVRx, Inc. is a privately held company founded in 2001 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company has developed the second-generation BAROSTIM NEO, a minimally invasive implantable system approved for use in heart failure in over 30 countries and approved for use in resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area, Colombia and New Zealand.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.