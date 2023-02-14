Soleus Capital Master Fund Now Owns 14.00% of EDAP TMS (EDAP)

Fintel reports that Soleus Capital Master Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.13MM shares of EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP). This represents 14.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 28, 2022 they reported 4.89MM shares and 13.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.57% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for EDAP TMS is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.57% from its latest reported closing price of $11.09.

The projected annual revenue for EDAP TMS is $65MM, an increase of 21.22%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in EDAP TMS. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 55.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDAP is 0.23%, an increase of 20.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 38.68% to 14,431K shares. The put/call ratio of EDAP is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 4,890K shares representing 14.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,284K shares, representing an increase of 32.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 57.34% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 910K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 800K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Archon Capital Management holds 638K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 98.12% over the last quarter.

Bruce & holds 566K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EDAP TMS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL).

