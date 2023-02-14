Soleus Capital Master Fund Now Owns 10.70% of Theratechnologies (THTX)

Fintel reports that Soleus Capital Master Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.35MM shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX). This represents 10.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 14, 2022 they reported 9.68MM shares and 10.01% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 245.45% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Theratechnologies is $3.14. The forecasts range from a low of $2.42 to a high of $3.71. The average price target represents an increase of 245.45% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91.

The projected annual revenue for Theratechnologies is $95MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Theratechnologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THTX is 0.14%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 22,738K shares. The put/call ratio of THTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 8,008K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,822K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 6.91% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,913K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 743K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 521K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 53.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 60.90% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 434K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 11.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THTX by 94.41% over the last quarter.

Theratechnologies Background Information

Theratechnologies is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs.

