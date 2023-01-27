Soleus Capital Master Fund Increases Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

Fintel reports that Soleus Capital Master Fund, L.P. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.00MM shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 1.00MM shares and 1.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 300.00% and an increase in total ownership of 4.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 327.54% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 327.54% from its latest reported closing price of $1.67.

The projected annual revenue for Pieris Pharmaceuticals is $15MM, a decrease of -46.57%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.66.

Fund Sentiment

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pieris Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 10.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PIRS is 0.0874%, a decrease of 24.9564%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.67% to 35,214K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 5,080,320 shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 4,134,868 shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aquilo Capital Management holds 4,036,280 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736,280 shares, representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIRS by 29.82% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 3,515,140 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223,334 shares, representing an increase of 8.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIRS by 29.00% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,441,195 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529,679 shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PIRS by 54.96% over the last quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin protein-based drugs to target validated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Its pipeline includes inhalable Anticalin proteins to treat respiratory diseases and immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor microenvironment. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin® is a registered trademark of Pieris.

