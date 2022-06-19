Solera Holdings joins bidding war for Australia's Infomedia with $443 mln bid

Adds details, background

June 20 (Reuters) - Australian automotive software firm Infomedia Ltd IFM.AX said on Monday it received a A$638.8 million ($443.01 million) non-binding acquisition proposal from U.S.-based software company Solera Holdings LLC, after receiving two bids last month.

Solera, which provides risk management software and services to the automotive industry, offered to buy Infomedia at A$1.70 per share in cash, lower than Battery Ventures' A$1.75 per share offer and at par with TA Associates-led consortium's bid.

Infomedia first received a takeover proposal by a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm TA Associates in May, which was later topped by Battery Ventures' A$657.6 million offer.

Infomedia has decided to engage further with TA Consortium, Battery and Solera on their respective proposals and has determined to grant due diligence access to all three parties, the company said in a statement.

TA Associates and Battery Ventures did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

($1 = 1.4420 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.