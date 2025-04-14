Soleno's VYKAT XR To Treat Hyperphagia In Patients With Prader-Willi Syndrome Now Available In U.S

(RTTNews) - Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO), Monday said VYKAT XR which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 26 to treat hyperphagia in patients four years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), is now commercially available in the U.S. Soleno has established a comprehensive support program, Soleno ONE, to assist patients, caregivers and healthcare providers with access to VYKAT XR.

