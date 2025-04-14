Markets
SLNO

Soleno's VYKAT XR To Treat Hyperphagia In Patients With Prader-Willi Syndrome Now Available In U.S

April 14, 2025 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO), Monday said VYKAT XR which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 26 to treat hyperphagia in patients four years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), is now commercially available in the U.S. Soleno has established a comprehensive support program, Soleno ONE, to assist patients, caregivers and healthcare providers with access to VYKAT XR.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.