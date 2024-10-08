Soleno Therapeutics's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Soleno Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $3,027,189 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $953,750.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $60.0 for Soleno Therapeutics during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Soleno Therapeutics's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Soleno Therapeutics's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLNO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.0 $10.6 $11.5 $55.00 $2.0M 0 1.7K SLNO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $3.9 $4.1 $60.00 $820.0K 140 2.0K SLNO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $5.2 $3.0 $4.0 $40.00 $800.0K 26 5.1K SLNO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.0 $7.9 $8.5 $55.00 $83.5K 380 102 SLNO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $3.3 $4.4 $45.00 $73.3K 21 167

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its product candidates comprise Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release tablets, which is an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. DCCR tablets consist of the active ingredient diazoxide choline, a choline salt of diazoxide, which is a benzothiadiazine.

In light of the recent options history for Soleno Therapeutics, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Soleno Therapeutics's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,551,056, the price of SLNO is up 8.21% at $51.54. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $67. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Soleno Therapeutics, targeting a price of $74.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Soleno Therapeutics with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

