Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Price Target Increased by 17.40% to 61.37

The average one-year price target for Soleno Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:SLNO) has been revised to 61.37 / share. This is an increase of 17.40% from the prior estimate of 52.28 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.44 to a high of 97.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.24% from the latest reported closing price of 49.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soleno Therapeutics. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 56.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLNO is 0.63%, a decrease of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 66.70% to 33,942K shares. The put/call ratio of SLNO is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 8,418K shares representing 27.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,203K shares, representing an increase of 61.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 167.90% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,075K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 2,858K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294K shares, representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 89.17% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,856K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 392K shares, representing an increase of 86.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 594.91% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,524K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,204K shares, representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 53.40% over the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

