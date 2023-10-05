Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) Price Target Increased by 162.16% to 32.98

The average one-year price target for Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) has been revised to 32.98 / share. This is an increase of 162.16% from the prior estimate of 12.58 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.00% from the latest reported closing price of 25.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soleno Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLNO is 0.79%, an increase of 91.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Birchview Capital holds 245K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Background Information

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

