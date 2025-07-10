Soleno Therapeutics Prices $200 Mln Public Offering To Support VYKAT XR Launch

(RTTNews) - Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO), Thursday announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of approximately 2.35 million shares of common stock at $85.00 per share, expected to raise about $200 million in gross proceeds.

The offering includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase up to an additional 352,941 shares. The closing is anticipated on or around July 11, 2025, pending customary conditions.

Proceeds from the offering will support the commercialization of VYKAT XR, Soleno's FDA-approved therapy for hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome, as well as regulatory and market development efforts in the EU. Additional funds will go toward R&D, general corporate purposes, and potential future acquisitions.

SLNO is currently trading at $84.86, down $3.63 or 4.11 percent on the Nasdaq.

