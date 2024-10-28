Soleno Therapeutics price target raised to $73 from $65 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell raised the firm’s price target on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) to $73 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Ahead of DCCR’s anticipated late-December FDA approval for Prader-Willi syndrome, the firm has refreshed its revenue model to reflect its updated view of this patient population and product pricing. Oppenheimer now projects 2025-2029 U.S. sales of $50M, $229M, $430M, $661M, and $902M vs. prior $35M, $215M, $371M, $576M, and $795M, respectively.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLNO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.