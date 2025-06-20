Soleno Therapeutics to Present Research Findings at 2025 International Prader-Willi Syndrome Conference

Soleno Therapeutics will present research on Prader-Willi syndrome at the upcoming International PWS Conference in Phoenix, AZ.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. announced its participation in the 2025 United In Hope: International Prader-Willi Syndrome Conference, scheduled for June 24-28, 2025, in Phoenix, AZ. The company will present one oral and six poster presentations, highlighting their research on Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release Tablets, aimed at treating Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS). Dr. Anish Bhatnagar, CEO of Soleno, emphasized the importance of data and community advocacy in addressing the challenges of PWS, a rare genetic disorder characterized by hyperphagia. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of the first PWS advocacy group, and Soleno's commitment to research and collaboration with advocacy organizations aims to improve the lives of those affected by this condition.

Soleno Therapeutics announced a significant presence at the 2025 United In Hope: International Prader-Willi Syndrome Conference, showcasing their commitment to the PWS community.

The company is presenting one oral and six poster presentations, highlighting important research findings related to their therapeutic product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets.

VYKAT™ XR was recently approved by the U.S. FDA, marking a major milestone for the company in addressing the treatment needs of individuals with Prader-Willi syndrome.

Soleno's partnership with advocacy groups demonstrates their dedication to community engagement and improving the lives of those affected by rare diseases like PWS.

Despite the recent FDA approval of their first commercial product, Soleno's press release focuses heavily on presentations and advocacy rather than financial results or product performance, which may signal underlying issues in revenue generation or market reception.

The company does not provide specific data or results from the poster presentations, which leaves uncertainty about the effectiveness and safety of their product in the real-world context.

Forward-looking statements include several risk factors, indicating potential uncertainties and challenges that could impact the company's future performance and objectives.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Soleno) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced one oral and six poster presentations at the 2025 United In Hope: International Prader-Willi Syndrome Conference, which will be held June 24-28, 2025, in Phoenix, AZ.





The conference represents a unique collaboration between the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association | USA (PWSA | USA), the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (FPWR), and the International Prader-Willi Syndrome Organisation (IPWSO), and is anticipated to be the largest conference focused on Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) ever held.





“At Soleno, we are reminded every day of the vital role that data, science, and advocacy play in driving meaningful progress for rare disease communities. In this 50th anniversary year of the founding of the first PWS group, PWSA | USA, we are particularly reminded of this progress,” said Dr. Anish Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Soleno Therapeutics. “In a condition like PWS, where the lived experience of individuals with PWS and their families is essential to understanding the full impact of the disease, our partnership with advocacy groups is critical. We are honored to have a strong presence at this year’s International PWS Conference and remain deeply committed to advancing research, listening to the community, and working together to improve the lives of those impacted by PWS.”







Presentation details:











Format: oral presentation











Title:









Long-term Efficacy Results of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Participants with Prader-Willi Syndrome from the Completed C601 (DESTINY PWS) and C602 Open Label Extension (OLE) Studies











Presenter:





Evelien Gevers MD, PhD, Consultant, Queen Mary University of London, Barts and The London Medical School, William Harvey Research Institute, Centre for Endocrinology, London, UK, Barts Health NHS Trust Royal London Hospital, London UK









Date/time:





Thursday, June 26, 11:00 MST





















Format: poster presentations











Title:









Swallowability and Dosing Compliance of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome











Presenter:





Neil Cowen, PhD, MBA, Senior Vice President, Drug Development, Soleno Therapeutics









Date/time:





Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST























Title:









Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets Significantly Reduce Hyperphagia in Patients with PWS Who Are Managed with Strict Food Controls











Presenter:





Evelien Gevers MD, PhD, Consultant, Queen Mary University of London, Barts and The London Medical School, William Harvey Research Institute, Centre for Endocrinology, London, UK, Barts Health NHS Trust Royal London Hospital, London UK









Date/time:





Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST























Title:









The Emotional Impact of Hyperphagia: Insights from the PWS Community











Presenter:





Maria Picone, Founder and CEO, TREND Community









Date/time:





Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST























Title:









Safety and Efficacy of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Patients with PWS who have Pre-Diabetes or Diabetes











Presenter:





Jennifer Miller, MD, Professor of Pediatric Endocrinology, the University of Florida, Gainesville









Date/time:





Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST























Title:









Comparison of Changes in Fat Mass in Participants with PWS Treated with Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets to Those in the NIH Natural History Study











Presenter:





Jennifer Miller, MD, Professor of Pediatric Endocrinology, the University of Florida, Gainesville









Date/time:





Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST























Title:









Relaxation of Food Control Parameters Based on Improvements in the Food Safe Zone Questionnaire Occurs with Reduction of Hyperphagia in Clinical Trials of Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release (DCCR) Tablets in Participants with Prader-Willi Syndrome











Presenter:





Evelien Gevers MD, PhD, Consultant, Queen Mary University of London, Barts and The London Medical School, William Harvey Research Institute, Centre for Endocrinology, London, UK, Barts Health NHS Trust Royal London Hospital, London UK









Date/time:





Wednesday, June 25, 4:00-6:00 MST





















For additional information about the conference, please see:



https://www.pwsausa.org/2025-united-in-hope-conference/









About PWS







Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder caused by an abnormality in the gene expression on chromosome 15.





The Prader-Willi Syndrome Association | USA estimates that PWS occurs in one in every 15,000 live births. The defining symptom of PWS is hyperphagia, a chronic and life-threatening condition characterized by an intense persistent sensation of hunger accompanied by food preoccupations, an extreme drive to consume food, food-related behavior problems, and a lack of normal satiety, which can severely diminish the quality of life for individuals with PWS and their families. Hyperphagia can lead to significant mortality (e.g., stomach rupture, choking, accidental death due to food seeking behavior) and longer term, co-morbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease.







About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.







Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s first commercial product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 26, 2025. For more information, please visit





www.soleno.life





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the company's prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.







Corporate Contact:







Brian Ritchie





LifeSci Advisors, LLC





212-915-2578







Media Contact:







media@soleno.life



