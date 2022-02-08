Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) insiders sold US$2.9m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Soleno Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Jack Schuler, for US$2.8m worth of shares, at about US$2.95 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$0.35. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Soleno Therapeutics shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:SLNO Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

Insiders at Soleno Therapeutics Have Sold Stock Recently

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Soleno Therapeutics, over the last three months. President Anish Bhatnagar sold just US$15k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Does Soleno Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Soleno Therapeutics insiders own about US$4.2m worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Soleno Therapeutics Insiders?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Soleno Therapeutics. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Soleno Therapeutics (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

