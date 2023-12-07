Soleno Therapeutics Inc Shares Close the Week 24.4% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO) shares closed this week 24.4% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently up 1769.2% year-to-date, up 3765.7% over the past 12 months, and up 40.2% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.4%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $38.20 and as low as $27.27 this week.

Trading volume this week was 38.2% higher than the 10-day average and 89.9% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at -3.9.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector this week, beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -5825.4%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -11942.3%

This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.