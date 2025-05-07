SOLENO THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $SLNO Reports Quarterly Earnings

SOLENO THERAPEUTICS ($SLNO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.95 per share, missing estimates of -$0.95 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

SOLENO THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

SOLENO THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $SLNO stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OPPORTUNITY, LLC VIVO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,833,557 shares for an estimated $124,449,124 .

. BHATNAGAR ANISH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 720,186 shares for an estimated $48,237,475 .

. PATRICIA C HIRANO (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 163,127 shares for an estimated $11,113,218 .

. JAMES H MACKANESS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 98,496 shares for an estimated $6,653,637 .

. KRISTEN YEN (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 100,360 shares for an estimated $6,599,272 .

. MEREDITH MANNING (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 45,249 shares for an estimated $3,044,342 .

. MICHAEL F. HUANG (Sr. VP of Clinical Development) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 14,583 shares for an estimated $1,013,627 .

. MATTHEW PAULS sold 5,937 shares for an estimated $424,797

SOLENO THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of SOLENO THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOLENO THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLNO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

Laidlaw issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

SOLENO THERAPEUTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLNO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SLNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $81.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $102.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $70.0 on 12/02/2024

