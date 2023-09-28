News & Insights

Soleno Therapeutics Climbs 17%; Prices 3 Mln Public Offering At $20.00

September 28, 2023 — 11:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) shares are progressing more than 17 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced the pricing of the public offering of 3 million common stock at a price of $20.00 per share.

The gross proceeds is expected to be approximately $60.0 million.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 shares of common stock. The closing of the offering and concurrent private placement are expected to occur on or about October 2.

Currently, shares are at $24.19, up 17.05 percent from the previous close of $20.67 on a volume of 5,346,421.

