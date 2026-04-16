Soleno Therapeutics (BIT:1SLNO) Price Target Decreased by 37.67% to 56.95

The average one-year price target for Soleno Therapeutics (BIT:1SLNO) has been revised to €56.95 / share. This is a decrease of 37.67% from the prior estimate of €91.38 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €44.74 to a high of €96.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.44% from the latest reported closing price of €44.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soleno Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 262 owner(s) or 50.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SLNO is 0.24%, an increase of 32.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.85% to 64,345K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,178K shares representing 13.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,056K shares , representing an increase of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SLNO by 20.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,323K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312K shares , representing an increase of 30.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SLNO by 86.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,319K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,903K shares , representing a decrease of 17.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SLNO by 70.12% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,900K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SLNO by 41.41% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,314K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares , representing an increase of 34.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SLNO by 0.81% over the last quarter.

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