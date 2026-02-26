Markets
SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer Fulk As Chief Financial Officer

February 26, 2026 — 08:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO), a developer of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, said on Thursday that it has appointed Jennifer Fulk as Chief Financial Officer.

She will succeed James Mackaness, who will retire from the company by the end of the first quarter.

Fulk served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of 120Water, Inc. from September 2024 through October 2025.

Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Talkspace, Inc., a virtual behavioral healthcare company, from July 2021 to May 2024.

Fulk also spent over 15 years at Eli Lilly and Company in various finance executive roles, including Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Bio-Medicines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SLNO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.