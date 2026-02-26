Soleno Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer Fulk As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO), a developer of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, said on Thursday that it has appointed Jennifer Fulk as Chief Financial Officer.

She will succeed James Mackaness, who will retire from the company by the end of the first quarter.

Fulk served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of 120Water, Inc. from September 2024 through October 2025.

Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Talkspace, Inc., a virtual behavioral healthcare company, from July 2021 to May 2024.

Fulk also spent over 15 years at Eli Lilly and Company in various finance executive roles, including Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Bio-Medicines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.