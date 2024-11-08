Solekia Limited Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Solekia (JP:9867) has released an update.
Solekia Limited, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with net sales up by 12% and operating profit surging by 50% compared to the previous year. The company also saw a notable rise in profit attributable to owners, increasing by 32.4%, signaling robust growth and strong financial health.
