Solekia Limited Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Solekia (JP:9867) has released an update.

Solekia Limited, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with net sales up by 12% and operating profit surging by 50% compared to the previous year. The company also saw a notable rise in profit attributable to owners, increasing by 32.4%, signaling robust growth and strong financial health.

For further insights into JP:9867 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.