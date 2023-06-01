Solasto (TYO:6197) Price Target Decreased by 15.70% to 1,040.40

The average one-year price target for Solasto (TYO:6197) has been revised to 1,040.40 / share. This is an decrease of 15.70% from the prior estimate of 1,234.20 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 888.80 to a high of 1,344.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 74.56% from the latest reported closing price of 596.00 / share.

Solasto Maintains 3.37% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.37%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solasto. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6197 is 0.13%, a decrease of 14.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 8,355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 2,012K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing an increase of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6197 by 14.30% over the last quarter.

WSCAX - Wanger International holds 1,525K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares, representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6197 by 3.93% over the last quarter.

PRJPX - T. Rowe Price Japan Fund holds 933K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing a decrease of 34.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6197 by 33.81% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 828K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6197 by 25.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 574K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

